Russian Helicopters Launches Mi-8 Test Operation Program in Indonesia

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued October 28, 2020)

Russian Helicopters is testing a new concept of customer support in Indonesia, with two Mi-8AMT helicopters deployed, with crew and technical staff of U-UAP, to the island of Kalimantan almost immediately upon arrival to extinguish forest fires. (RH photo)

ULAN-UDE, Russia --- Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant (U-UAP) as part of Russian Helicopters holding company (State Corporation Rostec) launches Mi-8/171 type helicopter test operation program, which is aimed at the assessing of all the advantages of helicopters real operation in conjunction with all available corporate support tools and implemented aftersales services of Russian Helicopters holding company.



The pilot project is being implemented in Indonesia, where two Mi-8AMT helicopters are already involved in firefighting operations.



Helicopters sent to the Republic of Indonesia with crew and technical staff of U-UAP were relocated to the island of Kalimantan almost immediately upon arrival to extinguish forest fires. In the future, the rotorcraft will be on operational duty on the islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan.



“A contract with PT. National Utility Helicopters (PT. NUH), a utility helicopter operator in Indonesia with 50 years of experience in providing services for Indonesian Government as well as private companies, has become the pilot project of this program. The main task under the contract is to carry out firefighting operations in the region, as well as provide consulting services regarding the formation of its own air fleet of Indonesian operators for annual firefighting operations," said Leonid Belykh, Managing Director of U-UAP.



In the process of temporary use of helicopters, the customer gets the opportunity to consult the company's specialists in 24/7 mode, access to a replacement fund and a fund of additional equipment.



It is worth noting, that one of the first Mi-171A2 helicopters manufactured by the enterprise, since 2018 has been participating in a test operation program at UTair-VU airline, where it successfully fulfills the tasks facing the operator and demonstrates high flight performances. The experience of the joint work of the manufacturer and the customer was reflected in the U-UAP helicopter test operation program for Indonesia.



Mi-8/171 helicopters for a long time have been involved in the disaster relief operations not only in Russia, but also abroad. They have proved themselves as one of the most effective tools in the firefighting, medicine delivery and casualty evacuation operations, as well as in passenger and cargo transportation to hard-to-reach areas.





JSC Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant is one of the manufacturing enterprises of Russian Helicopters holding company. Modern production and technological capacity of the plant allows to organize quickly production of new types of aircrafts, to combine creation of prototypes with aircraft serial production. During the 80 years of existence the plant have produced more than 8000 aircrafts. Today the plant specializes in production of the Mi-8AMT (Mi-171E), Mi-171 and Mi-8AMTSh (Mi-171Sh) helicopters.





JSC Russian Helicopters (a part of the state-owned corporation Rostec) is one of the world leaders of the helicopter production industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia. The holding is established in 2007. The head office is located in Moscow. The holding company includes five helicopter plants, two design offices, and also the enterprises on production and service of vendor items.



