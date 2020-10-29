HMAS Arunta Contributes to Operation ARGOS

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 29, 2020)

HMAS Arunta has arrived in Sasebo, Japan, for a short logistics visit prior to participating in Operation ARGOS on 31 October 2020.



Operation ARGOS is Australia’s contribution to the enforcement of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said Australia’s ongoing sanctions enforcement operations, in close cooperation with partners, were a significant contribution to international efforts to achieve permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.



“We remain committed to implementing sanctions against North Korea until it takes clear steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation,” Minister Reynolds said.



“HMAS Arunta and her crew will make an important contribution to enforcing United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea, demonstrating Australian Defence Force’s ongoing commitment to the region.”



Commander Troy Duggan, RAN, Commanding Officer of HMAS Arunta said it was a privilege to deploy his ship to undertake this important operation.



“The ship and crew continue to do tremendous work in the region, with the ADF playing an important role alongside our partners to enforce the UN sanctions,” Commander Duggan said.



“The capabilities of the ANZAC-Class frigates enable the accurate and detailed maritime surveillance required during our deployment to Operation ARGOS.



“I am proud of the work my crew is undertaking, especially deploying to East Asia on the back of a three-month regional presence deployment—they have worked tirelessly for our nation with the support of their families and friends over an extended period.”



This will be the fourth time a Royal Australian Navy ship has deployed to the region in support of Operation ARGOS since it began in 2018.



The ADF has also deployed maritime patrol aircraft to Japan on seven occasions for Operation ARGOS.



HMAS Arunta is currently on a two-month regional deployment throughout East Asia, demonstrating Australia’s commitment to an Indo-pacific region that is free and open, secure, inclusive and prosperous.



-ends-



