U.S. Strategic Command Concludes Key Command, Control Exercise

(Source: US Navy; issued Oct 28, 2020)

OFFUTT AFB, Neb. --- U.S. Strategic Command, once again successfully concluded GLOBAL THUNDER 21, today, after rigorously and realistically testing its forces and validating the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the strategic deterrent enterprise.



GLOBAL THUNDER, which began Oct. 20, is an annual command and control exercise involving more than 150,000 personnel from around the world, focused on providing realistic training on joint operations and nuclear readiness.



“We are back in the midst of great power competition,” said Adm. Charles Richard, commander of USSTRATCOM. “In that competition, it is imperative we test our readiness to confront uncertainty and credibly convey the readiness and lethality of our forces. Our ability to engage with allies and partners to conduct operations demonstrates our shared commitment to global security and stability.”



Exercises like GT21 enable USSTRATCOM-assigned personnel and units to train with allied nations and partner organizations to enhance integration and interoperability, while confronting a broad range of 21st Century global challenges.



Planning for GT21 began more than a year ago. The scenarios were designed to provide training opportunities to each USSTRATCOM component from around the world and challenge them to deter and, if necessary, defeat a strategic attack against the United States, its allies or partners.



"Bravo Zulu to all those who were involved in development and execution of this year's exercise," Richard said. "I have complete confidence, now more than ever, in the men and women standing watch around the globe 24 hours a day, seven days a week who provide the credible deterrent which underpins all other joint force operations."



Throughout the exercise, USSTRATCOM continued to fulfil its 24/7 global responsibilities, including strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, missile defense and analysis and targeting.



-ends-



