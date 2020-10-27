GA-ASI Seeks to Build Industrial Collaborations in Korea

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; issued Oct 27, 2020)

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), wants to build on its industrial collaboration efforts in the Republic of Korea (ROK).



GA-ASI has been active in exploring supply chain and research opportunities in ROK since 2017, with collaborative Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Huneed Technologies Co. Ltd. (Huneed) and Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). In September 2020, GA-ASI executed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Korea Jig & Fixture (KJF). GA-ASI hopes to collaborate with KJF on future manufacture of support equipment.



“KJF just made the first step towards future cooperation with GA-ASI. We would like to deliver made-in-Korea equipment supporting GA-ASI’s RPAS operation,” said KJF Executive Vice President Jisang Park.



“General Atomics is focused on building strategic international partnerships with local industry and educational institutions to enable the best solutions for our customers around the globe,” said Tommy Dunehew, vice president of International Strategic Development for GA-ASI. “ROK is a global leader in information and communication technologies and we aim to develop a bigger presence in ROK to tap into this resource.”



Huneed Technologies is a Korean developer and manufacturer of airborne systems, and defense communication systems. GA-ASI selected Huneed to become its lead partner in ROK. Founded in 1968, Huneed invests in people, equipment, and technical competence to create end-to-end inhouse aerospace development, manufacturing, international program management capabilities. They also have a proven history of building successful long-term relationships.



“We are pleased to be working with GA-ASI, the world’s technology leader of advanced remotely piloted aircraft that is revolutionizing defense and civil mission capabilities. Our partnership discussions has been an important part of our next steps to expand our business globally by 2025 as we look beyond contract manufacturing. Our growing capabilities into built-to-specification production, joint electronics systems development and Avionics Manufacture, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) capabilities at a global scale are resources available to GA-ASI in the future,” said Eugene Kim, chairman of Huneed.





Huneed Technologies Co., Ltd. is a longstanding Korean developer and manufacturer of tactical communication systems and support equipment with a storied 52-year history. Huneed provides end-to-end services for the entire life cycles of its services and is a major Korean aerospace & defense Industry Partner. In the short span of 10 years, Huneed’s ascent as a core aerospace supplier has seen them going from a Boeing-invested company (12% in 2019 YTD) to an offset manufacturing source to a global manufacturing source for Airframers and OEMs, such as Airbus, Hensoldt, Leonardo, Safran, and most recently MBDA.



KJF designs, engineers and manufactures large & complex contoured tooling (aerostructure components) in the aerospace industry. KJF also machines all typical aerospace grade alloys including Aluminum, Titanium, and Inconel. Markets served include commercial aircraft, regional and business jet aircraft, military aircraft, commercial & military helicopters, and space launch vehicles. 4 plants in South Korea and 1 marketing office in Los Angeles, US. KJF will make a comprehensive effort to satisfy our customers with cost effective, high quality and finally on-time delivery support. Our 28 years knowhow, manpower and numerous equipment will be helpful to support you to meet buyer's goal.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike.



