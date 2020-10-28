The Newest Frigate of the Northern Fleet "Admiral Kasatonov" Performed a Test Launch of an Anti-Submarine Missile in the Barents Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 28, 2020)

Today, the newest frigate of the Northern Fleet, "Admiral of the fleet Kasatonov", launched an anti-submarine missile at the fleet's combat training grounds in the Barents sea.



The launch was carried out as part of the qualification serial tests of the product and was recognized as successful. It was supported by one of the nuclear submarines of the Northern Fleet, which monitored the torpedo that separated from the missile in the underwater environment. Also, the frigate's missile launch was provided by the crews of the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft, the Ka-27 helicopter and the Kola flotilla torpedo boat of all-arms forces.



When performing missile launch, the frigate's combat crews demonstrated a confident control of military equipment, high professionalism and naval training.



A month ago, in the waters of the White Sea, the frigate "Admiral Kasatonov" launched a cruise missile "Kaliber" at a ground target located at a range in the Arkhangelsk region.



