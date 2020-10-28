New UAVs "Orlan-10" Entered Service in the Mountain Motorized Rifle Unit of The Central Military District in Tuva

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 28, 2020)

Russian soldiers prepare an Orlan 10 unmanned vehicle for operation. The UAV has now entered service with the mountain motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District (CMD), the only such unit stationed outside the Urals. (RUS MoD photo)

Divisions of the mountain motorized rifle brigade of the Central Military District (CMD), stationed in the Republic of Tuva, received multifunctional unmanned systems "Orlan-10" under the state defense order.



The "Orlan-10" Russian multifunctional unmanned system provides reconnaissance and broadcasting of targets for firing weapons during exercises of various levels, as well as monitors combat training activities.



The "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is designed for monitoring objects in hard-to-reach areas in any weather conditions. The drone can stay in the air for up to 18 hours and perform tasks at an altitude of several tens to several thousand meters. At the same time, the drones transmit the coordinates of remote masked targets at any time of the day to the control point in real time at distances up to 120 km.



The brigade is the only mountain rifle unit of the Russian Armed Forces stationed outside the Urals.



The unit is armed with special purpose armored vehicles "Tiger-M SPN", self-propelled guns "Nona-SVK", high-terrain vehicles "Ural", as well as other types of weapons, military and special equipment.



