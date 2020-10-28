"The combat team of the Aerospace Force’s air and anti-ballistic missile defense troops successfully conducted the next test-launch of a new missile of the Russian anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defense system at the Sary-Shagan proving ground (the Republic of Kazakhstan)," the ministry said in a statement.
#Видео Эксклюзивные кадры испытательного пуска новой ракеты российской системы противоракетной обороны https://t.co/K2e1DKILSG#Минобороны #ВКС #ПРО #Пуск #СарыШаган #Ракета pic.twitter.com/ESiAAsd1bh— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) October 29, 2020
Exclusive footage of a test launch of a new missile for the Russian missile defense system, posted by the Russian Ministry of Defence.
"The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics after a series of tests while the combat teams successfully accomplished the task, striking the notional target with the pre-set accuracy," Commander of Aerospace Force ABM Defense Formation Major-General Sergei Grabchuk said.
Last time, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported about the test-launch of a new interceptor missile from the Sary-Shagan proving ground on July 2, 2019. The interceptor missile also successfully coped with its task, striking the notional target with the required accuracy.
Russia’s ABM system operational in the Aerospace Force is designed to defend the country against strikes by a potential enemy’s aerospace attack weapons.
-ends-