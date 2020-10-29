Northrop Grumman to Upgrade US Army, Navy Radar Warning Receiver Capability to Digital Standard

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Oct 29, 2020)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a $91 million contract for the additional production of AN/APR-39D(V)2 digital radar warning receivers (RWR). Small and lightweight, the system protects rotary and fixed wing aircraft from modern radio frequency (RF) threats such as radar-guided missiles and anti-aircraft artillery.



The all-digital, multichannel APR-39D(V)2 RWR monitors a 360° spherical coverage area to detect threats and determine their identity, bearing and lethality. The system can automatically initiate optimal defensive measures and has an immediate growth capability for RF countermeasures.



“As the radio frequency threat grows worldwide, the protection the AN/APR-39D(V)2 provides has become essential for our warfighters and international partners,” said Ryan Tintner, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman.



Underlying the system’s advanced capabilities is Northrop Grumman’s next generation electronic warfare architecture. Shared across proven electronic warfare systems in production now, it provides exceptional value and agility. Northrop Grumman electronic warfare and radar warning receiver systems are currently protecting thousands of aircraft worldwide. The AN/APR-39D(V)2 is planned for integration on the AH-1Z, AH-64E, ARL-E, MV-22, UH-1Y and CH-53E/K.





Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.



-ends-



