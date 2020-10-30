Tonga Receives its Second Guardian-Class Patrol Boat

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Oct 30, 2020)

The Government’s Pacific Maritime Security Program has reached a new milestone today as the Kingdom of Tonga received their second Australian-built Guardian-class Patrol Boat at a ceremony in Henderson, Western Australia.This is the eighth Guardian-class vessel to be delivered under the Program.The High Commissioner to Australia HRH Princess Angelika Lātūfuipeka Tuku’aho and His Majesty’s Armed Forces’ Lieutenant Colonel Tevita Siu Fifita accepted the VOEA Ngahau Siliva on behalf of Tonga.Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the handover represented a focus on the enhanced maritime capability in the defence cooperation between our nations.“Australia and Tonga have long worked together in pursuit of our shared goals for sovereignty, security and prosperity in the Pacific,” Minister Reynolds said. “Tonga’s second Guardian-class Patrol Boat is a considerable step up in Tonga’s maritime capability, and I have no doubt the vessel will admirably serve Tonga and the Pacific region in meeting their maritime security goals.“This Program, which is the successor to the Pacific Patrol Boat Program, demonstrates a 60-year commitment to the Pacific and to regional maritime security. We have already delivered seven Guardian Class Pacific Patrol Boats, with another five under construction at Henderson.“This is just one component of this Government’s up to $183 billion Naval Shipbuilding Plan which will see more than 70 naval vessels built here in Australia, by Australian workers, with Australian steel. This investment is creating thousands of Australian jobs while building a globally competitive Australian shipbuilding enterprise.”