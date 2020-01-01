Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 29, 2020)

The Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $192,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) field team and lab support.



This contract provides support for the AMRAAM system development test activities to include laboratory management, field-team test support, testing and analysis.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; Fort Worth, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Seattle, Washington; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Hill AFB, Utah; and Eglin AFB, Florida, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2030.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $479,372; and fiscal 2021 RDT&E funds in the amount of $800,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA86785-21-D-0030).



-ends-



