Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 30, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sierra Vista, Arizona, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $158,390,024 undefinitized contract action for Global Hawk (RQ-4) aircraft sustainment.



This contract provides for aircraft spares and contractor logistics support.



Work will be performed in the Republic of Korea and Sierra Vista, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2024.



This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Republic of Korea. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $33,835,878 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-21-C-1001).



