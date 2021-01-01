Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 30, 2020)

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a ceiling value of $722,400,000.



This contract is a hybrid of fixed-price incentive firm-target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee. This contract is for fiscal years 2021-2029.



Under this contract, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the sustaining engineering and product support services of the Standard Missile-3 Block missile variants for the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales partners.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with an ordering period of nine years from contract award through Oct. 29, 2029.



Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,695,129 will be obligated at time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0851-21-D-0001).



-ends-



