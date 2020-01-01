Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 30, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $724,001,438, inclusive of all options.



Under this follow on contract, the contractor will conduct full development and lifecycle engineering for the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) fielding for cruisers, destroyers and Aegis Ashore configurations.



The AWS contract will support the following efforts: Aegis Baseline (BL) 5.4.1 (Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) 4.2) development; BL 9 (BMD 5.X) development; Aegis BMD In-Service support; BMD ground and flight test support; modeling and simulation support; Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex combat system engineering, testing, site support, modernization, technical and logistics support; and Aegis BMD ship installation and planning.



The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, with an estimated completion date of February 2024. Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation; and fiscal 2021 procurement defense wide, and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $45,036,867, will be obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0851-21-C-0002).



