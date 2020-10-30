Australia – Javelin Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 30, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of Javelin missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $46 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Australia has requested to buy two hundred (200) Javelin FGM-148E missiles with U.S. Government technical assistance and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated cost is not to exceed $46 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region.



The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is seeking to fill a short-term shortfall in its Javelin missile inventory in order to maintain the appropriate level of readiness. Australia will not have any difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



These missiles will be provided from U.S. Army stocks. There are no known offsets associated with this sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Australia.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



