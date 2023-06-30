Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 29, 2020)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $342,120,528 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to contract FA8609-18-F-0006 for KC-46A Aircraft 3 and 4 for Japan.



This modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of two KC-46A Japan aircraft being produced under the basic contract.



Work will be performed in Everett, Washington, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2023.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $800,972,411.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



(ends)





Boeing on Contract for Two More Japan KC-46 Tankers

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Oct. 30, 2020)

EVERETT, Wash. --- The U.S. Air Force has exercised the option for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) third and fourth Boeing [NYSE: BA] KC-46 tanker through the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) process.



“Japan’s new tankers will play an invaluable role in the security alliance between our two countries,” said Col. Jason Lindsey, U.S. Air Force KC-46 System program manager.



Boeing’s KC-46 will be a force multiplier in the U.S.-Japanese defense alliance. It can refuel all U.S., allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international aerial refueling procedures, any time, on any mission, and can carry passengers, cargo and patients whenever and wherever needed.



“This order further enhances our enduring partnership with Japan,” said Will Shaffer, president of Boeing Japan. “The KC-46 will be an unparalleled asset to Japan’s air mobility fleet for decades to come.”



Boeing was awarded the initial FMS contract for Japan’s first KC-46 aircraft and logistics services in December 2017 following the Japan Ministry of Defense’s KC-X aerial refueling competition. A contract for a second KC-46 was awarded to Boeing in December 2018.



Boeing assembles KC-46A aircraft for both the U.S. Air Force and the JASDF on its 767 production line in Everett. Japan’s first KC-46 is scheduled for delivery in 2021.





-ends-



