Japan Picks Mitsubishi Heavy to Lead Development of New Stealth Jet Fighter (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published October 30, 2020)

Japan on Friday said it had picked Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to lead the development of a new stealth fighter jet that Japan wants operational by the mid-2030s to counter advanced Chinese aircraft.“We awarded the prime contract to Mitsubishi Heavy,” a ministry of defence spokesman said.The fighter jet project, which is expected to cost about $40 billion, comes at an opportune time for MHI, as the company is pulling back from plans to build its SpaceJet regional passenger aircraft as coronavirus travel curbs leave airlines with little cash to buy new planes.The decision was expected because MHI is Japan’s only jet fighter manufacturer, and no other company bid for the contract. Other suppliers and partners will most likely be identified by the end of the year. (end of excerpt)-ends-