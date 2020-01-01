On Track to the 4π Meta Sensor-Effector-System: The FCMS consortium is setting course for the future

(Source: FMCS Consortium; issued Nov. 3, 2020)

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany --- After signing the Future Combat Mission System consortium agreement during the Paris Air Show a good year ago, FCMS GbR presented its capabilities and strategic contributions on the way to the successful realisation of the Future Combat Air System at the 2nd FCAS Summit in Berlin in October.



In the course of the FCAS Summit, the FCMS experts provided both a clear, forward-looking overview of the technological challenges, such as the 4π Meta Sensor Effector System, where 4π describes the complete volume of sensor space around the platforms as well as the effectors. Also well received, some important insights into the operational requirements for the future System of Systems from the perspective of an experienced fighter pilot.



In addition, the FCMS consortium was able to report on important milestones achieved in the past year: The FCMS GbR was appointed national German lead for the "FCAS sensors" pillar and joint coordinator for various technology clusters within the technology development initiative for the Next Generation Weapon System within the FCAS programme led by the Federal Office of Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the German Armed Forces.



The FCMS industrial consortium, which has now also been approved by the antitrust authorities, combines with the German companies Hensoldt, Diehl Defence, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH and Rohde & Schwarz essential core competencies in the field of national key technologies relevant to the FCAS/NGWS programme under one roof. The capabilities and innovative strength of some 22,000 employees in the security and defence industry, a good 16,000 of them in Germany, are combined in the FCMS team.



At the same time, the FCMS GbR stands for targeted cooperation and the development of further partnerships, in order to be able to successfully integrate the in-depth know-how of universities and research institutions as well as the agility of highly specialised German supplier companies into this outstanding pan-European programme.



