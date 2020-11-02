U.S. Navy Launches Littoral Combat Ship Marinette

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 02, 2020)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- The newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship, the future USS Marinette (LCS 25) successfully launched into the Menominee River on Oct. 31.



Named for the city in which it is being built, Marinette will become only the second Navy ship named in the city’s honor and the first commissioned ship. The first Marinette (YTB-79), a Natick-class large harbor tug, entered service in 1967 and operated in the Fifth Naval District headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.



The littoral combat ship (LCS) class consists of the Freedom variant and Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. Lockheed Martin leads the production of the Freedom-variant.



Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corp. built LCS 25, the 13th Freedom-variant ship. Currently, 11 LCSs of both variants are under construction.



The Freedom-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to support current and future mission capability, from deep water to the littorals.



-ends-



