Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 3, 2020)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Chandler, Arizona, is awarded a $57,096,626 firm-fixed-price contract.



This contract provides for the manufacture and delivery of 19 full rate production Lot 14 GQM-163A Coyote supersonic sea skimming targets; 16 for the Navy and three for the government of Japan.



Additionally, this contract procures associated technical and administrative data.



Work will be performed in Camden, Arkansas (43%); Chandler, Arizona (35%); Vergennes, Vermont (8%); Cincinnati, Ohio (4%); Oconomowoc, Wisconsin (4%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (4%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023.



Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,081,369; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,015,257 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0005).



-ends-



