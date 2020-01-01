ITPS MoU with Korean Aerospace Industries

(Source: ITPS Canada Ltd.; issued Nov. 3, 2020)

Two Korean Aerospace Industries FA-50 Eagle jet trainers and light attack aircraft in flight. International Test Pilot School Canada has signed an agreement with KAI to promote this aircraft for tactical and adversary training. (ITPS photo)

International Test Pilot School (ITPS) Canada Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Korean Aerospace Industries to promote the KAI FA-50 for tactical and adversary training.



ITPS has been a leading provider of tactical training since 2001. Its International Tactical Training Center (ITTC) is the only commercial entity providing advanced fighter pilot training including Fighter Weapons Instructor Courses, Advanced Tactics Courses and Mission Commander courses to international customers.



ITTC is currently providing Fighter Lead-In Training (FLIT) to the Royal Malaysian Air Force in London, Ontario. ITTC operates a fleet of Aero Vodochody L-39 featuring upgraded avionics for the FLIT programme.



“The KAI FA-50 is a great aircraft!” says ITPS President Giorgio Clementi. “The aircraft’s performance, flying qualities and mission capabilities make it the ideal platform for tactical and adversary training missions and a great fit for ITPS to replace our L-39 fleet.



“A new aircraft supported by the manufacturer and with the associated engineering and logistical support ensures reliable and cost-effective operations into the future. The FA-50 is a winner and we are delighted to be collaborating with KAI!”



