Romania – F-16 Modernization and Logistics Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov. 3, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of F-16 Modernization and Logistics Support and related equipment for an estimated cost of $175.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Romania has requested to buy upgrades to the avionics, software, communication equipment, navigational aids, and cockpit of its Mid-Life Update (MLU) Block 15 F-16 aircraft fleet along with additional logistics support.



Included in the aircraft modernization are eight (8) LN-260 Global Positioning System (GPS) and nineteen (19) Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio Systems (MIDS JTRS).



Also included is AN/APX-126 Advanced Identification Friend or Foe (IFF); ARC-210 Radios; KIV-78 Cryptographic Appliques; other secure communications, navigation, and encryption devices; Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) software; aircraft minor modification, integration and test support, support equipment, software and software support; personnel training; spare and repair parts; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The estimated total cost is $175.4 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale will enhance U.S. national security objectives in the region.



The proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by upgrading its avionics to meet interoperability requirements for encrypted communications systems used by NATO forces. This increased secure communications capability will assist Romania in the defense of its homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Romania has demonstrated a significant financial commitment to modernizing its military, which will further enhance its interoperability with NATO. Romania will have no difficulty absorbing these capabilities into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company of Fort Worth, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives in Romania.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The F-16s to be upgraded are second-hand aircraft bought from Portugal, which had already upgraded them to the Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) standard.)



