The Deeply Modernized Tu-160M Bomber Made Its First Flight with New Engines

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Nov. 3, 2020)

Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Deeply modernized Tu-160M missile bomber has succesfully performed its maiden flight with new serial engines NK-32-02 at the airfield of Kazan Aviation Plant. The flight took place at an altitude of 6,000 meters and lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/YoSkTIU5Ie — UAC Russia (@UAC_Russia_eng) November 3, 2020

At the KAZ airfield, a branch of Tupolev PJSC (itself part of PJSC United Aircraft Corp. of Rostec State Corporation), the first flight of the deeply modernized Tu-160M bomber-bomber with new production NK-32-02 engines took place.The aircraft was piloted by a crew led by Anri Naskidyants. The flight reached an altitude of 6,000 meters and lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes.During the flight, the necessary checks were performed on the updated general aircraft systems and on-board electronic equipment installed as part of a deep modernization of the aircraft, as well as the performance of the new NK-32 series 02 engine, developed and manufactured by the United Engine Corporation (as part of the Rostec State Corporation).According to the crew's data, the flight proceeded normally, the systems and equipment worked without any comments.The Tu-160M is a deeply modernized strategic missile carrier-bomber. The first experimental Tu-160M was created as part of a large-scale modernization program for combat aircraft systems of strategic and long-range aviation, which is currently being carried out by Tupolev PJSC.-ends-