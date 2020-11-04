WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of four (4) weapons-ready MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $600 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.
TECRO has requested to buy:
-- four (4) weapons-ready MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft;
-- two (2) fixed ground control stations;
-- two (2) mobile ground control stations; and
-- fourteen (14) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigations Systems (EGI) with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) (12 installed, 2 spares).
Also included are
-- MX-20 Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems and spares;
-- SeaVue Maritime Multi-Role Patrol Radars;
-- SAGE 750 Electronic Surveillance Measures (ESM) Systems;
-- C-Band Line-of-Sight (LOS) Ground Data Terminals;
-- Ku-Band SATCOM GA-ASI Transportable Earth Stations (GATES);
-- AN/DPX-7 IFF Transponders;
-- Honeywell TPE-331-10GD Turboprop Engines;
-- M6000 UHF/VHF Radios;
-- KIV-77 Mode 5 IFF cryptographic appliques;
-- AN/PYQ-10C Simple Key Loaders;
-- secure communications, cryptographic and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) equipment; -- initial spare and repair parts;
-- hard points, power, and data connections for weapons integration; support and test equipment;
-- publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment;
-- U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.
The total estimated program cost is $600 million.
This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.
This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.
This proposed sale will improve the recipient’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, and counter-land, counter-sea, and anti-submarine strike capabilities for its security and defense. The capability is a deterrent to regional threats and will strengthen the recipient’s self-defense. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.
The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.
The principal contractor will be General Atomic Aeronautical System, Inc., San Diego, CA. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.
Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the recipient.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.
This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.
(ends)