Time for Europe to Move Past ‘Pax Americana’: Europeans no longer have the option of relying on the US for their security needs

(Source: Politico; posted November 4, 2020)

By Franziska Brantner, German Green party spokesperson for EU affairs in the Bundestag





Not only is this a message of despair, it is a dangerous approach to transatlantic relations and security policy and undermines the creation of a self-confident European Union.



Kramp-Karrenbauer’s intention to lay European security solely in American hands, irrespective of who becomes the next U.S. president, is unrealistic and therefore irresponsible.

Wir brauchen eine ehrliche, realistische Neubetrachtung der transatlantischen Beziehungen.



Pochen auf Wiederbelebung einer Pax Americana, wie @akk, ist verantwortungslos.



Wir müssen europäisch strategisch souverän werden, let's get our act together!



Moreover, it is a direct attack not only on French President Emmanuel Macron — and by extension on the Franco-German alliance — but also on her party colleagues in the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both committed themselves to increased European strategic autonomy.



Instead of putting our faith in outdated paradigms of a “pax Americana,” we should be focusing our efforts on strengthening the EU.



The “pax Americana” has been a blessing for us, but pretending that it will be enforced by the next U.S. administration is wishful thinking. We know that the bloc is not able today to protect itself militarily on its own. That is why we should be focusing our efforts on strengthening the EU. (end of excerpt)





Europe Still Needs America: No matter who is in the White House, we are in this together(excerpt)

(Source: Politico; posted November 2, 2020)

By German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer