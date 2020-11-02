Not only is this a message of despair, it is a dangerous approach to transatlantic relations and security policy and undermines the creation of a self-confident European Union.
Kramp-Karrenbauer’s intention to lay European security solely in American hands, irrespective of who becomes the next U.S. president, is unrealistic and therefore irresponsible.
ICYMI: "Europe still needs America— Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) November 3, 2020
No matter who is in the White House, we are in this together", writes Germany's Defence Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer @akk in @POLITICOEurope https://t.co/BSPEA8ZIcv pic.twitter.com/giHcG0PgbY
Wir brauchen eine ehrliche, realistische Neubetrachtung der transatlantischen Beziehungen.— Franziska Brantner (@fbrantner) November 5, 2020
Pochen auf Wiederbelebung einer Pax Americana, wie @akk, ist verantwortungslos.
Wir müssen europäisch strategisch souverän werden, let's get our act together! https://t.co/RjxOHCqjQk
Moreover, it is a direct attack not only on French President Emmanuel Macron — and by extension on the Franco-German alliance — but also on her party colleagues in the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have both committed themselves to increased European strategic autonomy.
Instead of putting our faith in outdated paradigms of a “pax Americana,” we should be focusing our efforts on strengthening the EU.
The “pax Americana” has been a blessing for us, but pretending that it will be enforced by the next U.S. administration is wishful thinking. We know that the bloc is not able today to protect itself militarily on its own. That is why we should be focusing our efforts on strengthening the EU. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Politico website.
(ends)