Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 04, 2020)

Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. LLC, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $441,583,013 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor-owned and operated Type III high subsonic and Type IV supersonic aircraft to Navy fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities in support of the Specialized and Proven Aircraft program, Contracted Air Services.



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (44%); Point Mugu, California (37%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (14%); and Atsugi, Japan (5%), and is expected to be completed in November 2025.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received.



The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0008).



-ends-



