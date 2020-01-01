PM Commissions Five Modern Warships

(Source: The Daily Star; published Nov. 05, 2020)

DHAKA --- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today commissioned five modern warships for Bangladesh Navy -- BNS Umar Farooq, BNS Abu Ubaidah, BNS Prottasha, BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi -- at Naval Berth-1 in Chattogram.



The prime minister commissioned the ships through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital.



Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, on behalf of the prime minister, formally handed over the "commissioning forman [statement]" of the ship to the respective captains of the ships at the Naval Berth.



An audio-visual presentation was made on the five ships that included two frigates (BNS Umar Farooq and BNS Abu Ubaidah), one corvette (BNS Prottasha), and two survey ships (BNS Darshak and BNS Tallashi). Of these, two survey ships were constructed at Khulna Shipyard.



The captains of the five ships -- Captain AM Shamsul Haque of BNS Prottasha, Captain Gazi Golam Morshed of BNS Umar Farooq, Captain Ashrafuzzaman of BNS Abu Ubaidah, Lt Commander Kamrul Ahsan of BNS Tallashi and Lt Commander Nazmus Sakib Sourav of BNS Darshak -- received the commissioning forman.



