SFO Confirms Investigation into Bombardier

(Source: UK Serious Fraud Office; issued Nov. 5, 2020)

The SFO confirms it is investigating Bombardier Inc over suspected bribery and corruption in relation to contracts and / or orders from Garuda Indonesia.



As this is a live investigation, the SFO can provide no further comment.



(ends)





Canada's Bombardier Faces UK Bribery Probe Over Plane Sales (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Nov. 6, 2020)

By Kirstin Ridley, Allison Lampert, Tim Hepher

The UK Serious Fraud Office announced on Thursday it was investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia, widening a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace.The plane and train maker is the latest aerospace group to face scrutiny over the use of middlemen after authorities struck a record bribery settlement with Europe’s Airbus in January and a 2017 plea deal with British engine maker Rolls-Royce.Both settlements involved sales of planes or engines to Garuda and airlines in other countries.“The SFO is investigating Bombardier Inc over suspected bribery and corruption in relation to contracts and/or orders from Garuda Indonesia,” the agency said on Thursday.“As this is a live investigation, the SFO can provide no further comment,” it added.Garuda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.In Montreal, Bombardier said it had been informed about the SFO probe several weeks ago and would cooperate. It has appointed external lawyers to run an internal review. (end of excerpt)-ends-