BAE Systems Outlines Support Proposal to Japan’s F-X Fighter Programme

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Nov 5, 2020)

Artist’s impression of Japan’s Future Fighter, which Mitsubishi Heavy Industry will develop with foreign help to replace the Mitsubishi F-2 fighters in the 2030s. (Jap MoD image)

BAE Systems has responded to a Request for Information (RFI) from the Japanese Ministry of Defence (JMOD), proposing a package of integration support to Japan’s F-X next generation fighter development programme.



The response to the RFI, which was issued by the JMOD’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, outlines technical capabilities across a range of key areas, which BAE Systems can offer into supporting development of the F-X programme.



Andy Latham, Campaign Delivery Director – Japan, for BAE Systems’ Air business, said: “We firmly believe that we can add significant value to the F-X programme. We look forward to further progressing our discussions and we are honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with Japan on this programme.”



“We have decades of experience of partnering with nations around the world to deliver sovereign capability. Our track record of collaborating on complex combat aircraft programmes has provided us with insight and understanding of the likely challenges and the range of capabilities, technologies and relationships required to successfully deliver the next generation of such programmes.



BAE Systems and its predecessor companies have worked with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and international partner nations over the past 60 years on the development of increasingly complex programmes such as Jaguar, Harrier, Tornado, Eurofighter Typhoon and F-35.



BAE Systems provides some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions and employs a skilled workforce of some 85,800 people in over 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops technology that helps to save lives, protect borders and people, strengthen nations, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.



Our business has a proud track record of international collaboration, sharing technology, knowledge and skills to deliver sovereign capability.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) said that the RFI was issued on September 16. Seven companies showed initial interest, FlightGlobal reported Nov. 5, but only BAE, Boeing, and Lockheed filed a proposal.

ATLA said that “MHI (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries) will conduct conceptual design to look for the best fighter configuration to meet the requirement,” says ATLA.

“Receiving the answers of the RFI from 3 companies, [the ministry of defence] will assess them and choose a candidate company by the end of the year.”)



