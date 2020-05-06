Bundeswehr Gets New Eurofighter

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 6, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The prototype of the Eurofighter Tranche 4 configuration, developed under Project Quadriga, takes off for its first flight from Nörvenich Air Base on May 6th, 2020. Germany has been cleared to buy 38 of these fighters to replace the original Tranche 1 aircraft. (Luftwaffe photo)

The Bundeswehr is to receive 38 new Eurofighter type fighter jets: The budget committee of the German Bundestag has now released 5.5 billion euros for this at its meeting on November 5th.



In addition to the jets, it is planned to purchase spare parts as well as ground service test equipment and special tools (BPS). This is intended to increase the availability of spare parts and increase the operational readiness of the aircraft. The plan is to deliver the new jets by 2025. The Air Force is to receive the last aircraft in this tranche in 2030.



The first Eurofighter tranche is being replaced



The procurement project of the fourth Tranche, also known under the name Project Quadriga, will gradually replace the Eurofighters of the first (Tranche 1) production lot, which were procured between 2003 and 2008. Since the Tranche 1 aircraft can only be used for aerial combat and spare parts are often outdated, this first series should be replaced.



In addition, major replacement and exchange parts for Tranche 1 are no longer manufactured. In the medium term, this would have meant that the jets would have been extensively and costly overhauled. With the new 38 aircraft, the Eurofighter fleet will in future have a uniform and more flexible range of capabilities.



Equipped with modern radar technology



The new Eurofighters will be equipped with a modern E-scan radar. This will enable pilots to better discover and track air-to-air and air-to-ground targets. This is also possible for several targets simultaneously, and independently of one another. In addition, the radar has a higher immunity to countermeasures and interference. In June 2020, the Budget Committee approved the procurement and system integration of the same radar system for the Eurofighters in tranches two and three.



Test and development center Eurofighter under construction



The new aircraft to be procured are also intended to replace the two Eurofighters that were destroyed in an accident last year. In addition, three of the 38 machines are intended for test purposes. These will be assigned to the future national test and development center Eurofighter. The center is intended to provide significant support for the future system support and further development of the modern E-scan radar, among other things.



Reliable weapon system



The Eurofighter is the mainstay of the German combat aircraft squadrons. The twin-engined jets thus represent essential capabilities of the Bundeswehr to secure German airspace and to fight opponents on the ground and in the air. This modern weapon system is suitable for use in air defense as well as for air strikes. The aircraft was originally designed as air superiority fighters and was later enabled to perform other roles. Thanks to their versatile networking options, the combat aircraft can be used in close association with other air forces as well as land and naval forces.



Bundeswehr contribution to NATO



With the procurement of the fourth Eurofighter tranche, Germany will be able to ensure its contributions to the NATO planning goals in the Advanced Air Combat Capability and Joint Precision Strike Capability capabilities. The procurement project should allow 140 Eurofighters to reliably perform their tasks over the longest possible period.





The project approved by the budget committee of the German Bundestag on November 5, 2020, with a total volume of around 5.5 billion euros, was presented as a 25 million euros bill. This term includes all procurement and development projects of the Bundeswehr with an investment volume of 25 million euros or more. These require the separate approval of the budget committee of the German Bundestag before the contract is concluded.



(ends)





Green Light from Parliament: Air Force Replaces Outdated Eurofighters with A Modern Version

(Source: German Air Force; issued Nov. 05, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)