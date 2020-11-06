Russian Helicopters Delivers First Batch of Helicopter Knock-Down Kits to Kazakhstan

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued November 6, 2020)

ULAN-UDE, Russia --- The Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant of the Russian Helicopters holding (part of the Rostec State Corporation) has delivered two Mi-8AMT helicopter knock-down kits to Kazakhstan to be assembled on the territory of the customer.



The delivery is based on a trilateral contract signed by Kazakhstan Engineering, Kazakhstan's Aircraft Repair Plant No. 405 and Russian Helicopters for semi-knock-down (SKD) assembly of Mi-8AMT / Mi-171E helicopters. The contract, signed in 2019, provides for a total of 17 helicopter kits during 2020-2022.



The main customers for the Mi-8AMT helicopters in Kazakhstan are the National Guard under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Committee for Emergency Situations. The first batch of Mi-8AMT kits will assembled for the needs of the Committee for Emergency Situations.



"I'm confident that successful implementation of the semi-knock-down assembly project of Mi-8AMT / Mi-171 helicopters in Kazakhstan will become a significant step forward in the development of the country's helicopter industry and will allow local enterprises to increase their scientific and technical potential", said Leonid Belykh, Managing Director of the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.



Assembly and adaptation of the helicopters to the customer's requirements will be carried out by the Aircraft Repair Plant No. 405 in the city of Almaty. The plant holds the greatest competencies in repairing and maintaining this helicopter type in the Central Asian region. The plant is certified by both Kazakhstan and international authorities for the repair, modernization and maintenance of Mi-8/17/171 helicopters.



The assembled helicopters will be tasked with transportation of passengers and goods, emergency rescue operations, forest protection, firefighting, ambulance services and law enforcement operations.



The operational experience and extensive service network of the Aircraft Repair Plant No. 405 will provide integrated service support for customers in the field of deployment.



Kazakhstan has been a long-term partner of the Russian Helicopters and the country operates dozens of Mi-8AMT / Mi-171 helicopters. The republic became the first foreign operator of the latest Mi-171A2 helicopter.





Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant JSC is one of the production enterprises of the Russian Helicopters holding. The modern production and technological capacity of the plant makes it possible to manufacture new types of aircraft quickly and combine the creation of prototypes with the line production of equipment. In over 75 years of existence, more than 8,000 aircraft have been built at the plant. Today, the plant specializes in the production of Mi-8AMT (Mi-171E), Mi-171 and Mi- 8AMTSh (Mi-171Sh) helicopters.



JSC Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) is one of the world leaders in helicopter industry, the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia. The holding company was established in 2007. The head office is located in Moscow. The holding company is comprised of five helicopter plants, two design bureaus, enterprises for production and maintenance of components, aircraft repair plants and a service company providing after-sales support in Russia and abroad.



-ends-



