GA-ASI Completes First Phase of Navy Maintenance and Operational Support Contract

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; issued Nov 06, 2020)

SAN DIEGO --- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) recently completed the first phase of a maintenance and operational support contract awarded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD).



The first phase of the contract provided for the maintenance of Navy NMQ-1B remoted piloted aircraft located at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu. The second phase will involve operational training support for pilots to operate the NMQ-1s, which will be used as targets in Navy training scenarios.



“We look forward to further collaboration opportunities with the U.S. Navy,” said GA-ASI Senior Vice President of Strategic Development Barton Roper. “Our Predator-series RPA have a proven record of success as assets for military training and real-world operations.”



Phase 2 of the contract is expected to be executed in early 2021, culminating with a Navy NMQ-1B operational evaluation flight.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar.



