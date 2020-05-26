Department of Defense Selected Acquisition Reports (SARs) – December 2019

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 6, 2020)

The Department of Defense (DOD) has released details on major defense acquisition program cost, schedule, and performance changes for the December 2019 reporting period. This information is based on the comprehensive annual Selected Acquisition Reports (SARs) through the first quarter of FY 2020, as updated by the President’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget submitted to Congress on May 26, 2020.*



SARs summarize the latest estimates of cost, schedule, and performance status. These reports are prepared annually in conjunction with submission of the President's Budget. Subsequent quarterly exception reports are required only for those programs experiencing unit cost increases of at least 15 percent or schedule delays of at least six months. Quarterly SARs are also submitted for initial reports, final reports, and for programs that are rebaselined at major milestone decisions.



The total program acquisition cost estimates provided in the SARs include research and development, procurement, military construction, and acquisition-related operations and maintenance. These totals reflect actual costs to date as well as future anticipated costs. All estimates are shown in fully inflated then-year dollars.



The prior estimate of program acquisition costs for programs covered by SARs for the reporting period for December 2018 (87 programs) was $2,022,806 million. The current estimate for December 2019 (86 programs) is $2,020,299 million.



To view the full news release and SAR Summary Tables, click here.

https://media.defense.gov/2020/Nov/06/2002531033/-1/-1/0/SAR_SUMMARY_TABLES_DEC_2019.PDF



