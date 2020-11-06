Government of Canada Awards Contract for In-Service Support For Halifax-Class Combat Systems

(Source: Public Services and Procurement Canada; issued November 6, 2020)

GATINEAU, Quebec --- Following an open and competitive process, Anita Anand, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, and the Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a contract to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada, from Ottawa, Ontario, for in-service support on six Halifax-class combat systems (HCCS).



The HCCS are an integral component of the entire fleet of Halifax-class ships and will require in-service support until the arrival of the Canadian Surface Combatants.



This initial contract is valued at approximately $182 million (including taxes) over 6 years, and will maintain up to 106 jobs.



The Halifax-class frigates monitor and control Canadian waters, defend Canada’s sovereignty, facilitate large-scale search and rescue activities, and provide emergency assistance when needed. Introduced into service in the 1990s, the Canadian-built Halifax-class frigates were recently modernized to remain operationally effective and relevant until the Canadian Surface Combatants enter into service.



The Canadian Surface Combatants will replace the Halifax-class frigates and the retired Iroquois-class destroyers. With them, the RCN will have modern and capable ships to monitor and defend Canada’s waters, to continue to contribute to international naval operations for decades to come and to rapidly deploy credible naval forces worldwide, on short notice.



“These systems will provide our women and men in uniform with the equipment they need to do the important job we ask of them. The six systems that will be maintained under this contract will help our sailors detect, track, and identify threats to their ship, which will give them greater protection as they conduct their mission in the service of our nation’s interests. I am proud to see Canadian companies contributing to our Canadian military excellence at home and abroad,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



Quick facts



-- The Government of Canada successfully modernized the RCN’s fleet of 12 Halifax class frigates to ensure they continue to meet evolving operational needs. As part of this modernization project, various combat systems onboard the frigates were retrofitted through the Halifax-Class Modernization/Frigate Life Extension Combat System Integration Design and Build contract. These include, but are not limited to, detection and search radars, navigation radars, fire control systems (targeting radars), and target identification systems.



-- The initial contract is valued at approximately $182 million. Its amount may increase over the next 6 years as work progresses, depending on whether more maintenance is required. The total value for up to 12 years will be determined if and when options to extend the contract are exercised.



-- The Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy, including the Value Proposition, applies to this procurement.



-- The frigates operate with and integrate into the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and coalitions of allied states in support of international peace and security operations.



-- In July and August 2019, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Seaspan Victoria Shipyards Limited, and Chantier Davie were each awarded a $500-million contract to carry out maintenance work on the first group of Canada’s Halifax-class frigates.



