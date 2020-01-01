Hellenic Navy Proposes Purchase of US Frigates

(Source: Kathimerini; published Nov. 6, 2020)

By Vassilis Nedos

The Multi-Mission Surface Combatant that the US has offered to Greece is a variant of the disastrous Littoral Combat Ship design, whose production the US Navy cut short because of its many design faults, design immaturity and performance shortfalls. (LM photo)

As part of the wider defensive and strategic cooperation with the US, the Hellenic Navy has proposed the promotion of a transnational agreement for the purchase of American Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) frigates in order to renew its fleet.



According to exclusive information obtained by Kathimerini, the proposal is fully aligned with the government’s declared strategic goals, while it is also seen positively by the Americans, who want to expand their military-industrial footprint in Greece.



The proposed intergovernmental agreement has as its central proposal a package solution that includes the supply of four MMSC frigates, the upgrade of four MEKO-type frigates, intermediate solution ships and the participation of Greek shipyards in the development of the new American FFG(X) type frigate.



The plan essentially envisions the creation of a naval force by 2030, which if combined with the supply of MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters, will have a mainly American slant.



