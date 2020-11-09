Elbit Systems of America Selected by U.S. Air Force to Compete for Joint All Domain Command and Control Task Orders

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Nov 9, 2020)

FORT WORTH, TX. --- The United States Air Force has selected Elbit Systems of America to compete for future task orders within the service’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract.



The purpose of the JADC2 ID/IQ is to develop and operate systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms. With this selection, Elbit Systems of America can compete for awards associated with the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design and agile software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC2.



Elbit Systems of America is a market leader in providing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled, sensor-fused, and networked data to improve situational awareness in the airborne and ground-combat environments. Our C5ISR solutions are part of an extensive portfolio including networked combat and communications systems, mobile command and control capability, autonomous ISR solutions, and AI-enabled decision aids. Combined with our world leading expertise in avionics, helmet mounted and cockpit displays, our solutions provide warfighters unmatched ability to assess and understand their environment, increasing their lethality, survivability, connectivity, and ultimately, mission accomplishment.



“Elbit Systems of America is honored to help the U.S. Air Force realize the vision for connecting sensors and effects across multiple domains,” said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. “Our concept for JADC2 facilitates our Warfighters enjoying an asymmetric advantage by providing tools that shorten reaction time and aid in decision-making. To achieve this, we are developing networked, AI-enabled solutions that fuse sensors and data to increase situational awareness and deliver increased lethality.”





Elbit Systems of America, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of high-performance products, system solutions, and support services focusing on the defense, homeland security, law enforcement, commercial aviation, and medical instrumentation markets. Elbit Systems of America, LLC is wholly owned by Elbit Systems Ltd., a global high technology company engaged in a wide range of programs for innovative defense and commercial applications.



