Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 09, 2020)

ESG Aerosystems Inc., Starke, Florida, is awarded a $64,773,941 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to develop a curriculum and facilitate training for P-3 aircrew positions including copilots, patrol plane commander, instructor pilot, flight engineer, instructor flight engineer, and flight currency training in support of Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity’s applicable field units and other program offices and stakeholders.



The contract includes a five-year ordering period with no options and is expected to be completed by November 2025.



Work will be performed in Starke, Florida (80%); and Jacksonville, Florida (20%).



This effort is 100% funded by Federal Republic of Germany funds under the Foreign Military Sales program. Funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 5.202(a)(3) with one offer received under authority of FAR 6.302-4.



Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00189-21-D-Z007).



