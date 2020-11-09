Collins Aerospace to Deliver Launch Platform for ICBM Modernization Program

(Source: Collins Aerospace Systems; issued Nov 9, 2020)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp. will play a key role in modernizing our nation’s current intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system under a contract awarded by prime contractor Northrop Grumman to support the U.S. Air Force Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program.



As part of this nationwide team of industry partners, Collins Aerospace will be leading the Secondary Launch Platform-Airborne (SLP-A) effort, a replacement of the Airborne Launch Control System capability. This system works with the current Minuteman III system, which has been in place for nearly 50 years.



“Northrop Grumman has put together an amazing team of industry partners to develop and deliver a comprehensive solution that will strengthen communication, command and control capabilities for the GBSD,” states Heather Robertson, vice president and general manager for Collins Aerospace. “The SLP-A is a comprehensive nuclear command & control solution which we’re developing to meet the needs of the modern battlespace.”





Collins Aerospace Systems is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. With 2019 net sales of approximately $26 billion, the business has 71,000 employees across more than 300 locations globally. It is one of the four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies.



-ends-



