Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services Opens F135 Engine Maintenance Depot

(Source: Kongsberg Aviation; issued Nov 9, 2020)

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) announced today that it has signed a contract with Pratt & Whitney, officially starting operations at Rygge, one of the five planned F135 Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul & Upgrade (MRO&U) facilities, or depots, worldwide.



Together, the depots will be responsible for sustaining the global engine fleet that powers the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.



This contract marks the transition of the KAMS MRO&U facility to qualification and operations from activation and training in support of achieving Initial Depot Capability by the end of 2021. The contract is the first in a series to span decades providing MRO&U and logistics support to the global F135 motor user community.



The KAMS F135 engine depot has the capacity to support multiple repairs, overhauls and logistic services including handling spare parts.



“As the F-35 fleet expands to new operating bases around the world, Pratt & Whitney is focused on establishing a global MRO&U network that will sustain the F135 engine throughout its lifecycle,” said Nancy Bordick, Executive Director, Global Sustainment Services for Pratt & Whitney.



“This contract is an important milestone for establishing F135 MRO&U capabilities in the European region and we look forward to continuing to work with the KAMS team on the qualification of the Norway MRO&U.”



“This is an exciting milestone for KAMS. For over 40 years, we have maintained the F100 engine for the Royal Norwegian Air Force F-16 fleet. We look forward to continuing the cooperation with Pratt & Whitney on the F135 engine at our new maintenance depot here at Rygge. This depot will, over time, provide high-competence jobs for the Moss and Rygge region,” says Atle Wøllo, President, Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services AS.



KAMS will employ and educate mechanics, technicians and logistics personnel that will incrementally take on more complex repairs and an increased work scope of the F135 engine. The depot facility is designed with expansion in mind to accommodate future work and other business opportunities.



“We are proud to open this new depot facility and to build a national F135 competence base in support of the F-35 program. KAMS is a key element in our MRO strategy and this contract confirms KONGSBERG’s commitment to the strategic partnership we have with the Norwegian Armed Forces ensuring operational readiness. We have worked closely with Pratt & Whitney and the Norwegian Ministry of Defence in achieving this historic milestone,” says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace AS.





Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services AS (KAMS) is majority owned by Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace with 50.1% of the shares and Patria of Finland owning 49.9%.



