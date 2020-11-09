Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 09, 2020)

Raytheon Integrated Defense Solutions, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $77,639,897 fixed-price, incentive-firm contract with firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable and time and material contract line item numbers for the Qatar Air Operations Center (AOC) upgrade.



The contract is to upgrade the AOC and alternate AOC (AAOC), which includes the procurement of hardware and software, engineering services, installation, integration, and testing of AOC and AAOC components, end-user training, spares and help desk support outside the continental U.S.



Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts; and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2025.



This award is the result of a directed sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $77,639,897 are obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-C-0005).



-ends-



