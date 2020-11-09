Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 09, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, has been awarded a $258,311,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Evolved Strategic Satellite Communication (ESS) contract.



This contract will develop a prototype payload and conclude in a hardware and software in-the-loop, end-to-end demonstration.



Work will be performed in Denver, Colorado, and is expected to be completed June 2025.



This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $29,447,172 are being obligated at the time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8808-21-C-0015).



-ends-



