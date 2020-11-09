Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 09, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $657,200,000 undefinitized contract action modification (P00025) to contract FA8634-18-C-2701 for the F-15Q Qatar program.



The contract modification provides a comprehensive sparing program and contractor logistics support for the sustainment of the F-15QA aircraft.



Logistical support for training devices and administrative costs are also included in this modification.



Work will be performed in Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $55,700,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Total cumulative face value of the contract is $8,040,659,061.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



