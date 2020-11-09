Now is the Perfect Time to Sink the Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ship (excerpt)

(Source: Forbes Magazine; published Nov 9, 2020)

By Craig Hooper

As tugs bring home the newly-broken Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship, USS Detroit (LCS 7), it is time for the U.S. Navy to declare the Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship an irredeemable failure. With the anticipated change in administration, naval leaders have an unparalleled opportunity to earn bipartisan credit by putting the service’s long struggle with the Freedom class behind it.Rather than to continue throwing more and more good money after bad, Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, as well as the outgoing Secretary of the Navy, Kenneth J. Braithwaite, can use the three-month interregnum between Administrations to recommend the prompt decommissioning of the ten Freedom class ships that are already in service, impose a “stop work order” on the six hulls that are authorized or are already under construction in Marinette, Wisconsin, and propose to accelerate construction of the new and much-anticipated Constellation-class (FFG-62) Frigates while acquiring some smaller, more reliable patrol boats.After more than a decade with the Freedom class, there is no shame in throwing in the towel and admitting defeat. (end of excerpt)-ends-