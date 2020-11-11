ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Officially Hands Over the Corvette “INS Magen” to the Israeli Navy

(Source: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems; issued Nov. 11, 2020)

INS Magen, the first of four Sa’ar 6 corvettes ordered by the Israeli Navy, was formally handed over this morning by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The other three ships are planned for delivery subsequently in intervals of a few months. (TKMS photo)





We officially welcome the first Sa'ar 6 missile ship, the Israeli Navy's newest & most advanced ship yet, to our fleet! The Flag Transfer Ceremony took place in Germany today where the first ship—the INS Magen—was official transferred to the Israeli Navy. pic.twitter.com/TuEDBo1QVB — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 11, 2020

On November 11, 2020 world’s most modern corvette “INS Magen” was officially handed over by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to the Israeli Navy. This marks another important milestone in the ongoing program of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as General Contractor to build four next-generation SA'AR-6 class missile corvettes for the Israeli Navy. Following the very strict corona prevention measures at the shipyard, the handover took place in Kiel.Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems: "This program is based on an open and trusting dialogue with our customer. I would like to thank Israel for the confidence it has shown in us. We are very proud to be contributing to Israel's security. I would also like to thank our employees: Despite challenging circumstances, they have achieved something great with tremendous care and discipline! Together, we stay focused on our way to becoming the most modern naval company in Europe."The ships have the stealthy design of a low-signature missile corvette with tailor-made solutions and numerous new technologies onboard. The contract for the delivery of four SA'AR 6 corvettes - performed by ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (Lead) and project partner German Naval Yards - was signed in May 2015. After the design phase, the construction phase started with the steel cutting ceremony of the first-of-class in February 2018.Only 15 months after the first steel cut, the ship was undocked, fulfilling its very ambitious schedule. In May 2019, the “INS Magen” was named in Kiel. The other three ships are planned for delivery subsequently in intervals of a few months.-- Length over all: approx. 90 m-- Beam: 13 m-- Full load displacement: approx. 1,900tWith around 6,000 employees, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is one of the world's leading marine companies and a systems provider in submarine and surface shipbuilding as well as maritime electronics and security technology. Over 180 years of history and the constant pursuit of improvements are the basis for the company's success in constantly setting new standards. ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems offers customized solutions for highly complex challenges in a changing world.-ends-