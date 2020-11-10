StandardAero and Royal Netherlands Air Force Sign Long-Term F135 Engine Lease and Service Agreements

(Source: StandardAero; issued November 10, 2020)

WOENSDRECHT, Netherlands --- StandardAero together with the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) announced today the next milestone in a long-term Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade (MRO&U) partnership in The Netherlands with the signing of F135 engine lease and services agreements.



The lease agreement with the Netherlands Central Government Real Estate Agency (RVB) provides all necessary facilities for F135 module MRO&U, including a dedicated engine test stand. The services agreement with the RNLAF provides all necessary equipment for F135 module MRO including highly skilled technician personnel from the RNLAF as well as other key functions such as engineering to perform MRO operations under the operational management of StandardAero.



This capability, at the Logistics Center Woensdrecht (LCW), is an example of the successful alignment of public and industry interests.



“StandardAero is very proud to work in partnership with the State of the Netherlands, executing on the ambition that was formulated many years ago,” said Marc Drobny, President of StandardAero’s Military and Energy division.



“Together with many stakeholders, the partners aim to provide best value propulsion MRO services to the worldwide fleet of F-35 fifth generation fighter aircraft. This new partnership will retain high skilled engine MRO&U professionals while the RNLAF is decommissioning its F-16 fleet and introducing the state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jet into its inventory. The milestone that is reached today lays the foundation for further growth towards development and implementation of complex repair procedures bringing new jobs to the LCW and to the local community,” Drobny concluded.





StandardAero is one of the world's largest independent providers of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero is owned by The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm.



-ends-



