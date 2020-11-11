Personnel of the Peacekeeping Brigade, Equipment and Weapons Arrived in the Republic of Armenia

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 11, 2020)

To complete the march, the equipment and weapons underwent maintenance and a technical check of readiness to move in mountainous areas. After coordinating the routes, the Russian peacekeepers will begin marches to areas where peacekeeping missions are being performed.



At present, twelve Il-76 military transport aircraft with officers of the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces and servicemen of the 15th peacekeeping brigade have landed in the Republic of Armenia



Military transport aircraft delivered more than 400 military personnel, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and communications equipment.



To control the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the amount of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of automobile and special equipment.



The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.



The departure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from the Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield is carried out by the Il-76 military transport aircraft.



In order to monitor compliance with the agreements by the parties to the conflict, it is planned to set up Russian observation posts along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor.



To control the peacekeeping operation in the region, the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces is being deployed in the city of Stepanakert.



In accordance with the agreements specified in the joint statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, from 00:00 (Moscow time) on November 10, 2020, a complete ceasefire and all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh were announced. Units of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia stop at their positions.



-ends-



