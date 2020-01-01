DOD Statement on Personnel Changes at the Pentagon

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov. 10, 2020)

As announced yesterday, November 9, President Trump has designated the National Counter Terrorism Center Director, Chris Miller, as the Acting Secretary of Defense. Mr. Miller took over those functions and responsibilities mid-day yesterday. Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist remains in his position and continues to execute his responsibilities.



Today, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James Anderson, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Mr. Joseph Kernan and Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, Jen Stewart submitted letters of resignation.



Dr. Anderson submitted his letter of resignation to the President this morning, effective today. The Acting Secretary of Defense has delegated the responsibilities of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy to Mr. Anthony Tata. As such, Mr. Tata is the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. He previously was the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. Dr. Thomas Williams will now perform the duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.



As planned for several months, Under Secretary Kernan submitted his letter of resignation, effective today. Current Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operation and Low-Intensity Conflict Ezra Cohen-Watnick will be the new Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. Mr. Ralph Cacci will continue to perform the duties of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.



Also today, Ms. Stewart submitted her resignation from the position of Chief of Staff, effective today. Mr. Kash Patel, currently on the National Security Council staff, has been named by Acting Secretary Miller as his Chief of Staff.



Acting Secretary of Defense Miller issued the following statement on these personnel changes: “I want to thank Dr. Anderson, Admiral Kernan and Jen Stewart for their service to the nation and the Department. Over their careers each has contributed greatly to the national defense and the future of the Department of Defense. We wish them the best in their next endeavors.



-ends-



