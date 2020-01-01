Press Statement by Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo

(Source: US State Department; issued Nov. 10, 2020)

The United Arab Emirates is a longtime vital U.S. security partner. Today, I directed the Department to formally notify Congress of our intent to authorize the UAE’s proposed purchase of several advanced capabilities that are worth $23.37 billion, for

-- up to 50 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, valued at $10.4 billion;

-- up to 18 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Systems, valued at $2.97 billion; and

-- a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions, valued at $10 billion.



This is in recognition of our deepening relationship and the UAE’s need for advanced defense capabilities to deter and defend itself against heightened threats from Iran.



The UAE’s historic agreement to normalize relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the region’s strategic landscape. Our adversaries, especially those in Iran, know this and will stop at nothing to disrupt this shared success.



The proposed sale will make the UAE even more capable and interoperable with U.S. partners in a manner fully consistent with America’s longstanding commitment to ensuring Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge.



Security cooperation and defense trade are powerful tools of American diplomacy. Today’s announcement echoes the enhanced defense cooperation we embarked upon with Egypt in the wake of the 1979 Camp David Accords, as well as our closer security relationship with Jordan following its normalization of ties with Israel in 1994. Together, we are committed to securing the success of the Abraham Accords.



(ends)



United Arab Emirates – F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov. 10, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10.4 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy up to fifty (50) F-35A Joint Strike Fighter Conventional Take-Off and Landing (CTOL) aircraft and fifty-four (54) Pratt & Whitney F-135 Engines (up to 50 installed and 4 spares).



Also included are

-- Electronic Warfare Systems;

-- Command, Control, Communications, Computer and Intelligence/Communications, Navigational, and Identification (C4I/CNI);

-- Autonomic Logistics Global Support System (ALGS);

-- Operational Data Integrated Network (ODIN);

-- Air System Training Devices;

-- Weapons Employment Capability and other Subsystems, Features, and Capabilities;

-- F-35 unique chaff and infrared flares;

-- reprogramming center access;

-- F-35 Performance Based Logistics;

-- software development/integration;

-- aircraft ferry and tanker support;

-- aircraft and munitions support and test equipment;

-- communications equipment;

-- provisioning, spares and repair parts;

-- weapons repair and return support;

-- personnel training and training equipment;

-- weapon systems software, publications and technical documents;

-- U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and

-- other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $10.4 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE has been, and continues to be, a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale of F-35s will provide the Government of the UAE with a credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region and ensure interoperability with U.S. forces. The UAE has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into their armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support represents a significant increase in capability and will alter the regional military balance.



The prime contractors will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, Fort Worth, TX; and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, CT. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s). Implementation of this proposed sale may require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the UAE.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips to the UAE involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews/support, program management, and training over the life of the program. U.S. contractor representatives will be required in the UAE to conduct Contractor Engineering Technical Services (CETS) and Autonomic Logistics and Global Support (ALGS) for after-aircraft delivery.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



(ends)





United Arab Emirates – MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov. 10, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.97 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy:

-- up to eighteen (18) Weapons-Ready MQ-9B, Remotely Piloted Aircraft;

-- twenty-five (25) Raytheon Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems-D (MTS-D) EO/IR Sensors;

-- nineteen (19) Lynx AN/APY-8 Synthetic Aperture Radars (SAR) with Ground Moving Target Indicator (GTMI);

-- eighteen (18) RIOTM Communication Intelligence Systems;

-- sixty-six (66) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigations Systems (EGI) with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules (SAASMs);

-- five hundred fifteen (515) AGM-114R Hellfire Missiles;

-- twelve (12) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) Tail Kits for 500LB Bombs;

-- four (4) MXU-650 Airfoil Groups for 500LB Paveway II GBU-12;

-- seven (7) MXU-1006 Airfoil Groups for 250LB Paveway II GBU-58;

-- eleven (11) MAU-169 or MAU-209 Computer Control Groups (CCGs) for 250LB/500LB Paveway II GBU-58/GBU-12;

-- six (6) FMU-139 Fuse Systems;

-- twelve (12) MK-82 General Purpose 500LB Inert Bombs; and

-- four (4) GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) Guided Test Vehicle (GTV) Inert Practice Munitions (T-1) with Fuse.



Also included are Honeywell TPE-331 turboprop engines; Certifiable Ground Control Stations (CGCS); mobile Satellite Communication Ground Data Terminals (SGDTs); Link-16 KOR-24A Small Tactical Terminals; Automatic Information System (AIS); Rohde & Schwartz UHF/VHF radios; AN/DPX-7 IFF Transponders; Satellite Communication (SATCOM) antennas and modems with USG encryption; Secure SATCOM systems; SeaSpray 7500 maritime radars; SAGE 750 Electronic Surveillance Measures System; KY-100M security voice terminals; KIV-77 Mode 5 IFF cryptographic appliques; U.S. Government Certified Encryption Solution; Rover 6i compatible systems; MQ-9B training simulator; Due Regard Radars (DRR); Electronic Warfare (EW) in-country threat library programming capability; BRU-71A bomb racks; BRU-78/A bomb racks; Hellfire missile rail kits; AN/AWM-103/B Station Stores Test Sets; Common Munitions Built-in-Test Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE) Plus Block II; Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission kits, receivers, and acoustic processors; AN/SSQ-36B thermometric sonobuoys; AN/SSQ-53G passive sonobuoys; AN-SSQ-62F active sonobuoys; ASW acoustic operator workstations; weapons loading equipment; initial spare and repair parts; hard points, power, and data connections for weapons integration; DSU-38 Laser Illuminated Target Detector for GBU-54; AN/PYQ-10C Simple Key Loaders; Electronic Intelligence System; weapons integration; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The overall total estimated value is $2.97 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE has been, and continues to be, a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), target acquisition, locate submarines and counter-land and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defense. The capability is a deterrent to regional threats and strengthens its self-defense. The UAE has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will alter the basic military balance in the Arabian Gulf region by expanding the release of a weapons ready Remotely Piloted Aircraft to the region.



The principal contractors will be General Atomic Aeronautical Systems, San Diego, CA; Lockheed Martin, Bethesda, MD; Raytheon, Waltham, MA; L3Harris, Inc., Melbourne, FL; and Leonardo SpA, Rome, Italy. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives outside the United States.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



(ends)





United Arab Emirates – Munitions, Sustainment and Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov. 10, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of the United Arab Emirates of Munitions, Sustainment and Support, and related equipment for an estimated cost of $10.0 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has requested to buy:

-- eight hundred two (802) AIM-120C8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM);

-- sixteen (16) AIM-120C8 AMRAAM guidance sections spares;

-- two thousand four (2,004) MK-82 500LB General Purpose (GP) Bombs;

-- seventy-two (72) MK-82 Inert 500LB GP Bombs;

-- one thousand (1,000) MK-84 2,000LB GP Bombs;

-- one thousand two (1,002) MK-83 1,000LB GP Bombs;

-- two thousand five hundred (2,500) Small Diameter Bomb Increment 1 (SDB-1), GBU-39/B, with CNU-659/E Container;

-- eight (8) GBU-39 SDB-1 Guided Test Vehicles;

-- two thousand (2,000) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Tail Kit for 500LB Bombs;

-- one thousand (1,000) KMU-556 JDAM Tail Kit for 2,000LB Bombs;

-- one thousand (1,000) KMU-559 JDAM Tail Kit for 1,000LB Bombs;

-- four thousand (4,000) FMU-139 Fuze systems;

-- six hundred fifty (650) AGM-154C Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOWs);

-- fifty (50) AGM-154E Joint Stand Off Weapons – Extended Range (JSOW-ER);

-- one hundred fifty (150) AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM) Tactical Missiles;

-- six (6) CATM-88 AARGM CATMs.



Also included are six (6) JSOW-C AGM-154C Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs); six (6) JSOW-ER AGM-154E CATMs; ARD 446-1B and ARD 863-1A1W Impulse Cartridges; JSOW-C Dummy Air Training Missiles (DATM); JSOW-C Captive Flight Vehicles (CFVs); JSOW-ER DATMs; JSOW-ER CFVs; PGU-23/U training ammunition, encryption devices and keying equipment for test missiles (not for export); Laser Illuminated Target Detector, DSU-38A/B; software delivery and support; AIM-120C Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM) and Airborne Instrumented Units (AIU) Telemetry Sections; missile containers; munitions components; aircraft test and integration support; containers; mission planning; munitions security, storage and training; facility design, construction and quality standards; weapon operational flight program software development; transportation; tools and test equipment; support equipment; spare and repair parts; weapons and aircraft integration support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment, devices and software; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; site surveys; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated cost is $10.0 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important regional partner. The UAE has been, and continues to be, a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East.



The proposed sale will improve the UAE’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing enhanced capabilities to various aircraft platforms in effective defense of air, land, and sea. The proposed sale of the missiles/munitions and support will increase interoperability with the U.S. and align the UAE Air Force’s capabilities with existing regional baselines. Further, the UAE continues to provide host-nation support of vital U.S. forces stationed in the UAE and plays a vital role in supporting U.S. regional interests. The UAE will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support represents a significant increase in capability and will alter the regional military balance.



The principal contractors will be Raytheon, Tucson, AZ; and Northrop Grumman Information Systems, Ridgecrest, CA. If requested, F-16 integration will be completed via Direct Commercial Sale (DCS) between Lockheed Martin and the purchaser. The munitions will be sourced through procurement and the contractor determined during contract negotiations. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. However, the purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreements will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to the UAE involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



-ends-



