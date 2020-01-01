Saab at DX Korea 2020

(Source: Saab; issued Nov. 12, 2020)

Saab is proud to participate in the 2020 Defense and Security Exhibition Korea (DX Korea), at Seoul’s KINTEX II Centre from 18 to 20 November. Please visit us in Hall 10, Stand 10B-21.



DX Korea is a forum for the defence industry across the land sector for both the Republic of Korea and the global market. Saab maintains a significant presence in South Korea and at DX we will highlight more opportunities to work together for the safety and security of the Korean people. This year Saab is concentrating on its superior capabilities in multi-domain sensors and advanced ground combat systems.



“For more than 80 years Saab has delivered the most advanced, effective and affordable solutions on land, at sea and in the air,” says Håkan Borin, Head of Saab South Korea. “We build everything from jet fighters to submarines. Saab takes a long-term view to continuously invest in new technology to stay ready for the future. At the same time the customer’s needs are our needs and we must always be ready to deliver what our customers actually want. Saab’s presence in the Republic of Korea stretches back many years with a proven track record of on-time and on-budget delivery to meet the most critical d of the nation 24 hours a day. Saab has created jobs, transferred technology and been a true partner in South Korea’s defence and security. At DX Korea we will show more possibilities for joint development and future cooperation.”



At DX Korea 2020 Saab will exhibit products and solutions from our unrivalled portfolio with an eye on key national priorities. This will include:



-- Advanced Radar Systems.

Since 2009 the Republic of Korea Army has protected the nation with Saab’s Arthur mobile weapons-location radar system. The Saab advanced radar family is constantly evolving to incorporate the very latest AESA technology for multiple applications such as the Giraffe 1X and 4A radar systems.



-- Ground Combat Systems.

The Carl Gustaf M4, AT4 and NLAW are the global benchmarks for lightweight infantry firepower. They are constantly evolving to defeat new threats and keep your soldiers one step ahead.



-- Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb.

Developed in partnership with Boeing, the GLSDB is a truly innovative weapon; a long-range attack solution that decisively expands the reach and precision of armed forces.



-- GlobalEye.

With its next-generation Erieye ER radar, advanced C4I and unique multi-mission capabilities, GlobalEye combines the roles of airborne early warning and control, maritime patrol and ground surveillance all in a single solution. GlobalEye is a vital asset for the joint force commander.





Saab welcomes visitors during DX Korea, on Stand 10B-21 in Hall 10, KINTEX II Exhibition Centre. Strict safe-distancing measures and infection control measures will be implemented at all times.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world.



