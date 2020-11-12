Mi-8 and Mi-24 Helicopters Delivered to Armenia by Military Transport Aviation Aircraft Flew to Base Airfields

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 12, 2020)

The Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters of the army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, involved in the peacekeeping mission to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, were prepared by the engineering and technical staff for operation after being transported by military transport aircraft.



The helicopter pilots performed training flights and departed to base airfields to perform tasks in the interests of the peacekeeping contingent.



On November 10, 2020, in accordance with the agreements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation, a ceasefire was established in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.



A peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is being brought into the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and military operations.



To control the ceasefire and military operations, a peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone in the amount of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of automobile and special equipment.



To control the peacekeeping operation in the region, the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces is being deployed in the city of Stepanakert.



The core of the Russian contingent will be units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade (peacekeeping) of the Central Military District.



The peacekeeping contingent is equipped with modern weapons, military and special equipment, including armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, armored vehicles "Tigr" and "Typhoon", and consists of contract servicemen who have undergone special training to perform peacekeeping tasks, including the study and observance of the norms of international humanitarian law in armed conflicts.



Most of the military personnel have experience in performing tasks to support and protect humanitarian operations in the Syrian Arab Republic.



-ends-



