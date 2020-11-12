Aussie Small Businesses Flying High Following Release of Aerospace Priorities Plan

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 12, 2020)

The [Australian] Government is helping Australian businesses by releasing a roadmap and setting key priorities for the maintenance and sustainment of Australia’s military aircraft.



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price today announced the release of the Aerospace platform deeper maintenance and structural integrity Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority Implementation Plan.



The release of the plan is another key step in the Government’s pledge to build a robust, resilient and internationally competitive Australian defence industry.



Minister Price said the plan was good news for Australian small and medium-sized business who are already in the defence sector, and those who are aspiring to join it.



“This plan sets out how the new opportunities for Australian defence industry to get into the aerospace sector are literally sky high,” Minister Price said.



“Our military aircraft are critical to the Australian Defence Force’s ability to achieve its strategic objectives.



“We need Australian industry to keep them operating at a high standard, as well as to ensure they remain safe and fit for purpose.



“This plan provides clarity and direction to Australian companies to more closely align investment with Defence objectives, and to make the most of the Government’s $270 billion investment in defence capability.



“We also need Australian skills, infrastructure and know-how to keep these fleets in service.



“There are great opportunities for Australian small and medium businesses to get involved and tap into global supply chains through maintaining our military aircraft.”





The plan provides information on how the Government will work with defence industry to build and grow Australia’s sovereign industrial capability, and is available at: https://www1.defence.gov.au/business-industry/programs/implementation-industry-plans





This plan follows the release of the Combat Clothing and the Munitions and Small Arms Plans in December 2019, and the Land Combat and Protected Vehicles Plan in August 2020.



